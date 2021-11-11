Letter: Allowing unrestricted gun purchases is just plain stupid

Regarding “When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever” (Nov. 8): I have been a long-time Republican supporter, sometimes enthusiastically, sometimes less so, and occasionally passing. But the position of Republicans today on guns, and any restrictions on gun ownership, just defies logic or common sense.

My service in the U.S. Army included two tours of duty in Vietnam, where I observed the introduction and effectiveness of the new AR-15 style assault weapon. This rifle was very good at its design objectives. The idea that this weapon, or its successors, should be available to the general public is stupid.

I have been a gun owner all my life. I enjoy hunting, and I understand the value of owning a handgun for personal protection. I support the Second Amendment. But the unrestricted ability to purchase weapons, particularly assault rifles and handguns, and people’s ability to conceal and carry them, is not a good idea. The problems we are having in St. Louis and other major cities should provide ample evidence of that.