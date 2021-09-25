Letter: Along with our freedom and liberty comes responsibility

I find it extremely frustrating that the media is dominated by the rantings of the anti-science and anti-democracy minority crazies. Why has no one argued against those who have appropriated the concept of individual liberty for their own self-serving interests? What has been lost in the public conversation has been the idea of the “common good.”

The Constitution’s preamble specifically includes the phrase, “promote the general welfare” as one of the six reasons for establishing the Constitution. If protecting the health of the people is not included under the general welfare, then this phrase has no meaning.

We’ve celebrated the concept of individual liberty and freedom to the almost total exclusion of the citizen responsibilities that accompany that freedom. For that failure, I blame our leaders and our media. It is much easier to tell people of their rights and liberties than to remind them that they have duties and responsibilities.

Why haven’t we heard an angry response to the rantings of the personal freedom crowd? The recent numerous public acts of insurrection require the strongest pushback. Few of our leaders have had the courage to display the type of righteous anger that our country currently needs.