Regarding “Raw Senate debate in fight to end voting bill filibuster” (Jan. 19): Last week, Sen. Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of wanting to “break the Senate.” This has apparently become a Republican talking point because, a few days later, Sen. Roy Blunt used the same phrase in an email to constituents. However, from my perspective, the Senate is already broken and it’s unfortunate that Sens. McConnell and Blunt can’t see it.