Letter: Always make ‘Ed E Kit’ your pickleball partner

Regarding the letter, “Uncivil behavior has now invaded pickleball court” (Dec. 15): As a volunteer pickleball instructor and retiree, I’m sorry to read that politics and rude behavior have invaded a recreational activity which I enjoy. The team of volunteers I work with suggest that we always choose a partner named, “Ed E Kitt.” He is not rude; he is encouraging; he congratulates his opponents on good shots; he doesn’t say he is sorry more than 10 times a game; and he is happy to talk with others while waiting to play. Pickleball has become a popular activity. I’m hoping those who play it have fun, make friends, and get some exercise.
George Ruh • Ballwin