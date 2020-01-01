Letter: Always make ‘Ed E Kit’ your pickleball partner
0 comments

Letter: Always make ‘Ed E Kit’ your pickleball partner

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Pickle-ball

Gloria Garidel of Glendale, hits the ball during a pickleball class at Kennedy Recreation Complex on July 15, 2014. The class, offered by St. Louis Community College, has grown in popularity. Photo by Sarah Conard

 Photos by Sarah Conard

Regarding the letter, “Uncivil behavior has now invaded pickleball court” (Dec. 15): As a volunteer pickleball instructor and retiree, I’m sorry to read that politics and rude behavior have invaded a recreational activity which I enjoy. The team of volunteers I work with suggest that we always choose a partner named, “Ed E Kitt.” He is not rude; he is encouraging; he congratulates his opponents on good shots; he doesn’t say he is sorry more than 10 times a game; and he is happy to talk with others while waiting to play. Pickleball has become a popular activity. I’m hoping those who play it have fun, make friends, and get some exercise.

George Ruh • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports