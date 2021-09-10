Letter: Always remember 9/11 tragedy, but let’s not relive it

Regarding “ Readers from across nation remember, reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks” (Sept. 8): Never forget. Those are important words that we all should adhere to.

But since the stress levels in our country are increasing daily due to the coronavirus, crime, hurricanes, fires, racial and political divides, and more, I continue to wonder why the media feels compelled to subject us to countless hours of coverage on the anniversaries of past horrific and painful events year after year. Experiencing the event once was once too many.