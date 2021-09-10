 Skip to main content
Letter: Always remember 9/11 tragedy, but let’s not relive it
0 comments

Letter: Always remember 9/11 tragedy, but let’s not relive it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9/11 memorials

O'Fallon, Mo. has three separate memorials for the 9/11 attacks: (top) The 'Spirit of Freedom' 9/11 Memorial in the median at Winghaven Boulevard and Highway 40/61; (bottom left) a memorial to first responders who were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, outside the city's Municipal Centre; and (bottom right) a section of the World Trade Center's steel core inside the City Hall lobby. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Readers from across nation remember, reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks” (Sept. 8): Never forget. Those are important words that we all should adhere to.

But since the stress levels in our country are increasing daily due to the coronavirus, crime, hurricanes, fires, racial and political divides, and more, I continue to wonder why the media feels compelled to subject us to countless hours of coverage on the anniversaries of past horrific and painful events year after year. Experiencing the event once was once too many.

Remembering is one thing; reliving is another.

David Magnuson • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News