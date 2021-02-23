Letter: Amazing Limbaugh still did show while fighting cancer

Regarding "Talk radio icon Limbaugh galvanized conservatives, courted controversy" (Feb. 18): My wife was an avid listener to Rush Limbaugh on KMOX. Me, not so much. I did listen to him periodically and generally agreed with what he said and enjoyed how he said it. But I felt sometimes he went overboard and sometimes needlessly put down callers.

However, during the past year, after he was diagnosed with and treated for stage IV lung cancer, he exhibited almost superhuman strength by continuing to broadcast at the highest professional level. I am a cancer survivor, and I know firsthand the challenging side effects of the treatments.

So I found it amazing that he was able to prepare and present his show and make it sound to the listener like everything was normal. I am sure that some people found him offensive, but he often claimed of possessing "a talent on loan from God." Knowing the effort, dedication and professionalism it took for him to deliver up until the very end, I think I have to agree with his claim.

Ralph Horton • St. Louis County