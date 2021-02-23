 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Amazing Limbaugh still did show while fighting cancer
0 comments

Letter: Amazing Limbaugh still did show while fighting cancer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding "Talk radio icon Limbaugh galvanized conservatives, courted controversy" (Feb. 18): My wife was an avid listener to Rush Limbaugh on KMOX. Me, not so much. I did listen to him periodically and generally agreed with what he said and enjoyed how he said it. But I felt sometimes he went overboard and sometimes needlessly put down callers.

However, during the past year, after he was diagnosed with and treated for stage IV lung cancer, he exhibited almost superhuman strength by continuing to broadcast at the highest professional level. I am a cancer survivor, and I know firsthand the challenging side effects of the treatments.

So I found it amazing that he was able to prepare and present his show and make it sound to the listener like everything was normal. I am sure that some people found him offensive, but he often claimed of possessing "a talent on loan from God." Knowing the effort, dedication and professionalism it took for him to deliver up until the very end, I think I have to agree with his claim.

Ralph Horton • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports