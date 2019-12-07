The juxtaposition of reports on a recent PBS newscast was jarring. The first raised serious concerns about injuries at Amazon warehouses. It was followed by a segment about Massachusetts farmers turning food waste into energy. While such efforts are certainly praiseworthy, one of the featured participants was Whole Foods, owned since 2017 by none other than Amazon. I’ve shopped at Whole Foods since the stores first opened here.
However, since Whole Foods was bought by Amazon in 2017, I have seen a distinct decline in service and products. An annoying feature for customers is the continual pressure to join Amazon Prime and to buy other Amazon products.
There appears to a be a constant turnover of staff. Amazon raised hourly wages, at the same time reducing hours of employee shifts. It also has announced it will soon withdraw medical benefits for part-time employees.
Furthermore, Amazon pays no federal taxes, yet the corporation benefits from government subsidies. While I applaud Whole Foods’ efforts to recycle food waste as energy, such efforts do not compensate for egregious practices by the parent company, nor do they make Amazon an ethical business.
Margaret Gilleo • Ladue