Letter: Amendment 2 would benefit people with mental illness
Letter: Amendment 2 would benefit people with mental illness

Medicaid Expansion Missouri

Campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Friday, May 1, 2020.  (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding "Health care for Missouri logging miles in campaign for Medicaid expansion" (July 15): Constitutional Amendment 2 has my vote for many reasons. Most important is concern for Missourians who cannot seek diagnosis of or treatment for mental illnesses because they cannot afford health insurance. These illnesses are chronic brain disorders only made worse without ongoing treatment. The unpredictability of symptom recurrence often leads to job loss or to low-paying jobs with no benefits, even among high school and college graduates. Symptom recurrence is more likely when illnesses are compounded by stressors.

We voters can stop this vicious cycle. Medicaid expansion can remove one major stressor: lack of access to psychiatric care.

Nancy Cooksey • Kirkwood

