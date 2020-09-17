Letter: Amendment 3 is better described as Dirty Missouri plan

In 2018, working with Metropolitan Congregations United, I collected signatures to get Clean Missouri on the ballot. This initiative was passed by the majority of Missourians and reduced the power of special interests and lobbyists in Jefferson City. It ensured that redistricting be done in a fair, nonpartisan way. This amendment was approved by an almost 2-to-1 margin, winning a majority of the vote in every state Senate district in both rural towns and big cities.
But in 2020, politicians have put on the ballot Amendment 3, which would overturn Clean Missouri by replacing voter-approved anti-gerrymandering reforms with a deceptive new scheme (“Ballot language set for Clean Missouri do-over. Here’s what you’ll see Nov. 3,” Sept. 8). Amendment 3 is all about protecting incumbent politicians in super-safe districts where voters cannot hold them accountable. This will lead to more extreme politicians in both parties rather than candidates who will reach out to a wide spectrum of voters. Amendment 3 also pretends to be about ethics reform, but it only reduces the lobbyist gift limit by $5 and only reduces campaign contributions by $100. If Amendment 3 passes, special interests would continue to wield outsize power.
With Amendment 3, better described as the Dirty Missouri plan, Missouri would get some of the most extreme and secretive map-rigging policies in the country. To protect fair maps and democracy in Missouri, we must defeat this in November. Vote no on Amendment 3, and tell our politicians they cannot overturn the will of the people.
Deborah Cole • Creve Coeur
