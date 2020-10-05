Letter: Amendment 3 is really just a wolf in sheep’s clothing

Regarding “Report: ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal could dilute minority representation in state Capitol” (Sept. 23): Here we go again: The Missouri Legislature is trying to reverse something approved by voters. After 62% approved the Clean Missouri amendment to the state constitution two years ago, lawmakers are now trying to trick us into erasing that policy.
In Missouri, undoing the will of the people happens with clockwork regularity — it’s happened on issues such as concealed-carry, puppy mills and right-to-work. Voters approve a measure, and the Legislature opposes it. That’s life in Missouri. This time, they want to get rid of Clean Missouri because it reduces special interest power and ensures redistricting is done in a fair, nonpartisan way. Unfortunately, politicians don’t like the idea of fair legislative maps, and they worked hard to place Amendment 3 — an intentionally deceptive measure — on the Nov. 3 ballot.
In an attempt to trick voters, Amendment 3 presents itself as an ethics-reform measure, but it only reduces lobbyists’ gift limits by $5 and state Senate contribution limits by $100. But the real aim of Amendment 3 is to open the door to extreme gerrymandering. It would allow politicians — in order to keep themselves in office — more power over who their voters are.
Amendment 3 has been nicknamed “Dirty Missouri” for good reason. I am voting no on Amendment 3.
Kevin Madden • Fenton
