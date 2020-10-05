 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Amendment 3 is really just a wolf in sheep’s clothing
0 comments

Letter: Amendment 3 is really just a wolf in sheep’s clothing

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
In-person absentee voting opens in Missouri

Sharon Hayes, left, of Berkeley and a poll judge in the general election, waits in line to vote outside the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann on the first day of in-person absentee voting in Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Report: ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal could dilute minority representation in state Capitol” (Sept. 23): Here we go again: The Missouri Legislature is trying to reverse something approved by voters. After 62% approved the Clean Missouri amendment to the state constitution two years ago, lawmakers are now trying to trick us into erasing that policy.

In Missouri, undoing the will of the people happens with clockwork regularity — it’s happened on issues such as concealed-carry, puppy mills and right-to-work. Voters approve a measure, and the Legislature opposes it. That’s life in Missouri. This time, they want to get rid of Clean Missouri because it reduces special interest power and ensures redistricting is done in a fair, nonpartisan way. Unfortunately, politicians don’t like the idea of fair legislative maps, and they worked hard to place Amendment 3 — an intentionally deceptive measure — on the Nov. 3 ballot.

In an attempt to trick voters, Amendment 3 presents itself as an ethics-reform measure, but it only reduces lobbyists’ gift limits by $5 and state Senate contribution limits by $100. But the real aim of Amendment 3 is to open the door to extreme gerrymandering. It would allow politicians — in order to keep themselves in office — more power over who their voters are.

Amendment 3 has been nicknamed “Dirty Missouri” for good reason. I am voting no on Amendment 3.

Kevin Madden • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports