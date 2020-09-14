Letter: Amendment 3’s new ballot wording is still deceptive

Regarding “Ballot language set for Clean Missouri do-over. Here’s what you’ll see Nov. 3” (Sept. 8): What does this ballot language mean if I vote “no” and what does it mean if I vote “yes”? The way it’s written, it seems I get screwed no matter how I vote.
I do want to ban lobbyists gifts. I do want to reduce campaign contribution limits. But I do not want to change the redistricting process that voters approved in 2018. Keep the nonpartisan state demographer to draw state legislative districts.
This mess must be corrected.
Paul Mallery • Ballwin
