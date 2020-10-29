 Skip to main content
Letter: Amendment 3 would distort future redistricting maps
Regarding “Election could determine whether St. Louis keeps a competitive congressional district” (Oct. 27): In 2018 with 62% of the vote, Missouri voters passed the Clean Missouri plan to end gerrymandering, end the revolving door between legislating and lobbying, end gifts from lobbyists to legislators, and limit campaign contributions.

Amendment 3 is a measure to repeal Clean Missouri. But the amendment would not just do away with reforms approved by voters, it would also change who is represented. When drawing voting district maps, only eligible voters would be counted. Children would be left out of population totals, and that would have profound implications for families and the communities they reside in. And because Black, Hispanic and Asian American Missourians trend younger than their white counterparts, communities of color could be disproportionately underrepresented. Every man, woman and child who lives in Missouri is a part of our population, even if they are unable to vote. There is a reason that every other state in the country bases its voting districts on total population. I plan to vote no on Amendment 3.

Arlene Sandler • St. Louis

