Letter: Amendment 3 would let career politicians stay in power
Missouri legislative districts and Amendment 3
Regarding “Mayors of U. City and Webster Groves say Amendment 3, if passed, would hurt their cities” (Oct. 19): It’s critical to send a message to our elected officials that Amendment 3 is not acceptable. We believe that Amendment 3 is an open attempt to deceive and reverse the will of the people. The “Clean Missouri” amendment passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin in 2018. This reform earned endorsements from Republicans, independents, and Democrats alike. In that amendment, Missouri voters voted to ensure redistricting is done in a fair and nonpartisan way and called for the elimination of gerrymandering. Missouri voters also demanded that all Missourians have a true choice in who represents them in Jefferson City.

Amendment 3 is not about ethics reform, reducing the influence of lobbyists, or ensuring transparency in elections. Amendment 3 is about keeping career politicians in power. Vote no on Amendment 3 so that your voice will be heard.

Tim and Jan Long • Washington, Mo.

