Letter: Amendment 3 would return power to corrupt politicians

Amendment 3 is bad news for Missourians. Remember the 62% of Missourians who passed the Clean Missouri ballot initiative two years ago? The vote would be for nothing if Amendment 3 is passed.
Missouri legislators hate it when their constituents take matters into their own hands. Every time voters unite and pass a bill that benefits the people, these lawmakers find a way to overturn it. They can’t stand being held accountable, and that’s what Clean Missouri is forcing upon them. So, once again, they are trying to overturn the will of the people by tricking voters into voting for a misleading amendment on the November ballot.
Amendment 3 poses one of those confusing questions that sounds pretty good until voters read the fine print. Not only would it return the power back to corrupt and self-serving legislators, it would also fulfill their most important goal: to redraw district maps, carve up communities, weaken voter protections and create new loopholes for their own benefit.
If Amendment 3 passes, it would enable the Missouri legislators to rig district maps, and it could make Missouri the most gerrymandered state since Mississippi in 1979.
Amendment 3 is dirty politics being played by dirty politicians. Vote no on Amendment 3.
Rusti Levin • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.