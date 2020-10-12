Letter: Amendment 3 would reverse will of Missouri voters

Regarding the editorial “Vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 1 and ‘no’ — hell no — on Amendment 3” (Oct. 4): Heads up, Missouri. Amendment 3 on the November Ballot is not campaign reform, it’s a dirty trick. A sad, clumsy dirty trick. Sad because it is our own Missouri legislators pulling the dirty trick on their own electorate, and clumsy because they have such disdain for Missouri voters, they didn’t even do a good job in trying to fool us.
In 2018, Amendment 1 was passed by a majority of Missouri voters. Also known as Clean Missouri, it called for voter redistricting to be done in a fair, non-partisan way to prevent egregious gerrymandering.
Our Missouri politicians and lobbyists didn’t like that they were no longer in charge of establishing their own voting districts, so they drafted Amendment 3 specifically to reverse the will of Missouri voters.
If passed, Amendment 3 reverses voter-approved redistricting reforms to allow lobbyists and political operatives to draw up their own incumbent-protection maps.
As Missourians, let’s take back our state. Say no to Amendment 3.
Then as Missourians let’s get angry, find out who supported the subversion of our vote, and make sure they are held responsible.
Tom Rothwell • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.