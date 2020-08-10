Letter: Ameren is helping customers weather COVID-19 crisis

Regarding “‘A tidal wave’ of utility disconnections about to hit St. Louis” (July 27): Customers struggling to pay their energy bills should know that Ameren is offering help during this coronavirus crisis. For example, Ameren Missouri has committed more than $5 million to help low- and moderate-income customers. Part of this funding is the result of collaboration with Missouri’s Office of Public Counsel to develop our $3 million COVID-19 Clean Slate Program. We also recently announced a $500,000 program to help Missouri small business owners.
Ameren Missouri’s financial assistance is being administered through partnerships with Cool Down Missouri, the United Way of Greater St. Louis and local community action agencies — our partners in year-round efforts to provide assistance for customers in need.
The agencies can help customers access the state of Missouri’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which recently doubled the amount that a qualified customer can receive from $300 to $600. In addition, money has been made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Ameren Missouri customers who need help with their energy bill can contact the company through its website, Amerenmissouri.com/energyassistance, or by calling 211 to connect with a local agency.
The company also has launched the “Power of Giving” COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has $750,000 in commitments from Ameren employees and directors. Funds will be used to directly support nonprofit programs for pandemic relief across Missouri and Illinois.
Marty Lyons • St. Louis
Chairman and President, Ameren Missouri
