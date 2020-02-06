Letter: Ameren needs progress in renewable energy, compassion

Regarding the editorial, “Ameren seeks a rate cut of pennies. Regulators say it should be dollars.” (Jan. 26): As a customer of Ameren, it is disheartening that Ameren continues to seek out new ways to guarantee the company's bottom line. This proposal penalizes those who can and have transitioned to solar and wind energy as well as the community members who live on fixed to low incomes. Many people are doing everything they can to reduce their use of coal-generated electricity. Regardless of their efforts, this fixed rate will guarantee that their efforts are in vain.
How can Ameren promote its mission “to power the quality of life,” and yet continue to find reasons to support the use of coal and overlook the needs of 69% of their customers who are considered to live at or below the poverty line?
We need Ameren to live up to its mission for all of its 1.2 million Missouri customers by dropping its appeal of the September 2019 court ruling, comply with the Clean Air Act, and reduce air pollution.
Ameren must stop wasting its customers' money and plan to phase out its expensive, dirty plants as soon as possible. It needs to replace dirty plants with energy efficiency, battery storage and renewable energy from the wind and solar power. This will reflect its true investment in Missouri’s future and keep our dollars in the state.
It is time that Ameren, the largest utility in the Midwest, sets an example by leading in renewable energy and not trail behind.
Myisha Johnson • St. Louis