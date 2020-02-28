Letter: Ameren punishes customers who choose manual meter

I am writing regarding the fees being charged by Ameren in order to opt out of their smart meter installation scheduled for July. My research has shown that they are charging far more than any other state in the nation by nearly double. Three states allow no fees at all for opting out. Ameren will be replacing all meters with either a smart meter or a manually read meter. The difference is that you get the smart meter for free but must pay $150 for the other meter. This is punishing the consumer for making the politically incorrect choice.
Then they want to charge $45 to read the meter, which is far in excess of what any other state is allowing. Obviously, if some states are allowing no charges for opting out, this is a political matter and not a cost issue. Regardless of one’s feelings concerning the smart meter issue, it is wrong for Missouri citizens to be charged exorbitant fees far in excess of other states.
Karen Addyson • St. Charles