Letter: Ameren restored Edwardsville’s power in tough conditions
Letter: Ameren restored Edwardsville's power in tough conditions

Regarding “Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people” (Dec. 11): I would like to express our family’s gratitude to the hard-working men and women at Ameren Illinois for their heroic efforts in restoring our power. We woke up on Saturday morning with piles of debris from the Amazon warehouse in our yard and six power poles snapped off, leaving us in the dark. By 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Ameren had completed the job despite high winds and cold temperatures. God bless them.

Paul Lazerson • Edwardsville

