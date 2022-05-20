Letter: Ameren’s solar program doesn’t provide any savings

Regarding “ Ameren’s new solar farm, its largest, now running” (April 18): In my opinion, customers won’t save money by joining Ameren’s Community Solar Program. Ameren makes it sound like it’s a perfect way to get solar power to people who are in apartments or houses who cannot afford to put solar on their home. Ameren states that “Community Solar is a simple solution for customers who want to take part in solar generation without installing solar panels on their home or business.” I believe I was taken for a ride on this alleged investment.

Customers can buy a solar panel, but in my personal experience, there were no savings. Also, there’s no easy way to complain. The fine print on the agreement states: “Any customer being served or having been served on this Program waives all rights to any billing adjustments arising from a claim that the customer’s service would be at a lower cost had the customer not participated in the Program for any period of time. A customer cannot withdraw from the program unless there is another customer on the wait list to take their place. If a customer moves to another location within the territory the subscription will also transfer.” So you are locked in.