Letter: Ameren’s violations have deadly consequences

Regarding “U.S. accuses Ameren of failing to comply with pollution order at Rush Island” (Feb. 12): As a retired physician, I was dismayed to read that Ameren has failed to comply with a federal judge’s order at two of its coal plants. Last fall, Ameren was ordered by the court to install air pollution controls at the Rush Island and Labadie coal plants in order to remedy Clean Air Act violations that have been taking place for years.
According to the Department of Justice, not only did Ameren omit information in its permit application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for this remedy, it also misrepresented the court’s actions in its application and paid a $250 permit fee instead of the required $5,000.
The judge in this case agreed with an expert from the Harvard School of Public Health that, between 2007 and 2016, the violating air pollution from Rush Island contributed to as many as 800 premature deaths. Labadie is the largest coal plant in the U.S. not slated for retirement that lacks modern pollution controls, called a “scrubber,” for sulfur dioxide pollution.
Perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised that a corporation such as Ameren that is irresponsible enough to violate federal health protection laws would then refuse to comply with a judge’s order to correct those violations. But as a physician, I believe in the creed of “do no harm.” We should expect the same from our region’s monopoly electric utility.
Dr. John Kissel • Olivette