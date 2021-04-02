Letter: America has hit a new low with restrictions on voting rights

Regarding "Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits" (March 29): Recent changes to voting access as signed into state law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are clearly reprehensible. Such changes are not an expression of difference of opinion, of which we all have a right. These changes will negatively affect the individual right of many citizens to have a say in political representation and other issues that may be on a ballot.
No citizen should be marginalized because a group of politically motivated people believe they can push their agenda down the throats of others by limiting access to voters of opposing views. Such action has taken America to the lowest level I have witnessed.
Paul Zacher • Fenton