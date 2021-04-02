 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America has hit a new low with restrictions on voting rights
0 comments

Letter: America has hit a new low with restrictions on voting rights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff election in Atlanta. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 Brynn Anderson

Regarding "Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits" (March 29): Recent changes to voting access as signed into state law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are clearly reprehensible. Such changes are not an expression of difference of opinion, of which we all have a right. These changes will negatively affect the individual right of many citizens to have a say in political representation and other issues that may be on a ballot.

No citizen should be marginalized because a group of politically motivated people believe they can push their agenda down the throats of others by limiting access to voters of opposing views. Such action has taken America to the lowest level I have witnessed.

Paul Zacher • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports