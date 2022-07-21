 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: America is a Christian nation where others can live freely

Supreme Court praying coach

The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach Joe Kennedy, from Washington state, who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.

 Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

The letter "Football coach's postgame prayer is Christian bullying" (July 13) highly offended me. I believe that the coach was exercising his unalienable rights as written in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

I believe we are a Christian nation, made up of Christians, Jews, Muslins, Hindus, Buddhists, etc., who have the freedom to attend and pray in their places of worship. I believe this is exact proof of a Christian nation, under God, that allows others to live freely.

Also, the letter writer exercised his right to give his opinion in this newspaper without fear, attack, or being locked up. I believe in America, and we should love it, embrace it, and give thanks that we have freedoms bestowed upon us.

Marlene Elbreder Rabe • St. Louis County 

