Letter: America’s Center expansion is held up by senseless delays

Regarding “Positive report on convention center expansion unlikely to spur St. Louis County Council action” (Jan. 29): I seriously have to wonder if St. Louis County Council members have any common sense. The controversy in building a recreation center in north St. Louis County is being used as a tool to delay the necessary funding to expand the facilities of our downtown convention center, known as America’s Center.

Apparently there was a miscommunication between Council Chair Rita Heard Days and former council member Hazel Erby regarding the Convention and Visitors Commission support of this project. The commission was to allocate excess funds to help pay for a north county recreation center, and St. Louis County was going to select a site, design and build it. Yet Days apparently thinks the commission was going to do the entire project.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, business has slowed at America’s Center, so no extra funding is currently available to do the project, and it may be delayed by several years. Meanwhile, this delay in approving funds to expand the convention facilities and support the recreation center poses the risk of lost business and potential revenue. This sounds like a case of cutting off one’s nose to spite your face. It makes no sense to delay the necessary funding and risk losing business and revenue.

Richard Ontiveros • Chesterfield