Letter: America’s future hangs on presidential vote result
Regarding “Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute” (Sept. 30): Now that we have experienced the first presidential debate, we need to realize that the destiny of our country will be determined by the answers to the following questions: Do we want a president who has dedicated his adult life to his constituents and his country, or do we want a man who uses government to pursue an agenda of profit and self-aggrandizement? Do we want a president who speaks the truth as he sees it, or one who twists words to deceive and polarize? Do we want a president who is a man of conscience or one who exploits religious and moral values to manipulate and impress?

It is crucial that each eligible voter considers the whole picture and then takes the time to vote by mail or in person. America’s (and the world’s) future is in our hands.

Theresa Grass • St. Ann

