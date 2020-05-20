Letter: America should learn to never trust China again

China is now offering aid to countries impacted by the coronavirus. But China should beg forgiveness for foisting this scourge upon the world, causing widespread death and financial ruin. That nation’s checkbook isn’t large enough to minimize the damage done.
Normalizing relations with China in the 1970s and the subsequent trade relations was folly. China will take advantage and leverage our dependence upon cheap goods to avoid accountability. Further, its leaders routinely cyber attack anyone who they deem worthy, stealing technology while offering handshakes and toothy grins. It will take a lot of disinfectant soap to wash off their slimy residue.
It will be painful but necessary to return all production back to this country if we are to put our people and economy back together. To climb back into bed with them would only yield a similar outcome.
Arlie Appler • Cuba, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.