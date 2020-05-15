Letter: America should mimic Swedish response: Do nothing.
Letter: America should mimic Swedish response: Do nothing.

A strange thing is happening during the world pandemic outbreak, and the strange thing is Sweden. Sweden and Michigan have about the same population — 10 million people — but Sweden didn’t shut down its economy while Michiganders were prohibited from even buying grass seed and paint. Sweden has lost over 3,400 citizens in the pandemic while Michigan has lost over 4,600. How can that be?

Sweden put the situation in the hands of its people, giving them the choice of social distancing and other preventative measures while Michigan imposed horrific isolation rules that closed schools, crushed their economy and eliminated hundreds of thousands of jobs. We need to follow Sweden’s lead.

People who oppose opening our country never provide an opening date, rather referring to a nebulous “safe date.” We’ll never be completely safe.

Interestingly, every year in the United States we lose 480,000 people to tobacco-related deaths and 88,000 to alcoholism. Together, these 568,000 deaths are more than double the worldwide coronavirus total, yet we still allow liquor and cigarette sales. How can that be?

While no one wants the pandemic deaths to be included in the 8,000 people who die every day in the U.S., the effects of this virus have ruined careers and businesses, eliminated the retirement dreams of thousands, strained many families past their breaking point and caused additional deaths from the cessation of life-saving procedures. With the coronavirus, we need to be more like Sweden and less like Michigan.

Rich Iezzi • St. Louis

