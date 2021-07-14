Letter: ‘America the Beautiful’ is really a prayer for the US

Regarding the letter “Singing of a different America from one that allowed slavery” (July 9): The letter writer’s reading of “America the Beautiful” seems to differ greatly from mine. She asks: “What God is it who sheds grace only upon this America, and not the one whose economy was built through the labor of enslaved Black individuals?”

I read the song as a prayer, and in fact, we sing this song in our synagogue sometimes as the prayer for our country. The last lines of the second and third stanzas make clear that the author is praying for America’s betterment.

In my opinion, this song would be a much better national anthem than the one we have now.

Andrew Curry • Creve Coeur