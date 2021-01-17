 Skip to main content
Letter: American flag pin doesn’t mean wearer is a patriot
Letter: American flag pin doesn't mean wearer is a patriot

Regarding “FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol” (Jan. 12): This is just a note to those who rioted at the Capitol, waving the American flag, wearing stars-and-stripes shirts, hats and all that getup to show they are patriots. Guess what? They’re not.

James Bubenik • Bridgeton

