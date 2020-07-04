Letter: Americans, brace yourselves for Trump’s smear campaign
0 comments

Letter: Americans, brace yourselves for Trump’s smear campaign

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
What 'genius' really means to the president

President Donald Trump attends a meeting on potential changes to the federal prison system last week in the District of Columbia. In the wake of a new book, he also spent last week defending his capabilities on Twitter. Must credit: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

 Matt McClain

Regarding “Trump zeroes in on base to overcome reelection obstacles” (June 26): Do not trust the poll numbers showing Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump. It is not that they are false, but they tell us little about what will happen in November. Trump has no plans to appeal to moderate voters. The GOP plan is to smear Biden like no candidate has ever been smeared before and hope people outside Trump’s base do not vote.

This campaign will be the ugliest we have ever seen. Swift-boating, Willie Horton-esque race-baiting and Hillary Clinton’s emails will seem like innocent child’s play. Some of the dirt thrown at Biden will be true, and some of it will be phony. But at the end of the day, we must remember that Biden is competent and compassionate, and Trump is neither. Steel yourselves.

Michael Sullivan • Carbondale

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports