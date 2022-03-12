Letter: Americans can access truthful news, yet some choose Fox

Regarding the editorial “Putin’s aversion to the truth about Ukraine puts reporters in danger of arrest” (March 8): It’s ironic that most of the Russian people don’t know what’s happening in Ukraine because Russian state media feeds them only lies. Whereas, in the U.S., our citizens have access to reliable, factual information from multiple sources. Yet many choose the distortions, disinformation and propaganda of social media and cable networks, especially Fox News.