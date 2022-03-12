 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Americans can access truthful news, yet some choose Fox

Regarding the editorial “Putin’s aversion to the truth about Ukraine puts reporters in danger of arrest” (March 8): It’s ironic that most of the Russian people don’t know what’s happening in Ukraine because Russian state media feeds them only lies. Whereas, in the U.S., our citizens have access to reliable, factual information from multiple sources. Yet many choose the distortions, disinformation and propaganda of social media and cable networks, especially Fox News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin needs an iron curtain of media suppression to block the truth. Americans can get truthful information if they really want it. But to get beyond simplistic answers, bias confirmation and alternate realities, our people must choose to listen, watch, read and think critically.

William Meyer • Shrewsbury

