Letter: Americans can’t trust Trump because of his habitual lying

Regarding “Trump serves up irresponsible and dangerous information on coronavirus” (March 8): I remember when telling the truth was considered normal behavior because your conscience would kick in and stop your brain from telling a lie. It was drilled in by the nuns in my Catholic grade school that lying was an evil act. I got the impression that I would go to hell if I was a habitual liar.
Now it seems that lying is a common daily occurrence, especially with our politicians. The White House has come up with some innovative terms to describe lies such as “alternative facts” and the “truth is not the truth.” I know humans are not perfect and succumb to lying. However, President Donald Trump’s constant and blatant lying can have adverse consequences, especially during a crisis. It’s sad that we cannot believe and trust the leader of the free world.
Ray Nedilnycky • Cape Girardeau