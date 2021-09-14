Letter: Americans' continued support Donald Trump is baffling

Regarding the editorial "Biden finally gets tough with those who are prolonging the pandemic" (Sept. 11): It's about time our leaders put a stop to the stupidity that has been so prevalent in our country since 2016. One example is the more-than 70 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump in the last election. And that was even after he said about the coronavirus, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.” He also said the virus would just dry up and blow away.