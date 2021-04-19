Letter: Americans know precious little about civics and history

It’s remarkable that Congress is now considering the Civics Secures Democracy Act to teach civics in elementary and secondary schools. I thought this was already being done. I guess now it's just like driver’s education. We will pass that responsibility off to parents.

Americans know little about how our government works. And many of them get their opinions and political propaganda from for-profit social media sites.

The Civics Secures Democracy Act would fund a 10-year, multibillion dollar program to teach American civics to our children. I hope a bipartisan Congress can support it. It’s not that I consider this law better late than never. Rather, it’s about time we, as a society, try to promote true knowledge based on facts rather than inhale the methane gas of ignorance.

Jim Mittino • St. Louis