Letter: American's life expectancy drop due mostly to virus

Regarding "In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high" (Aug. 1): Health care is still at or near the top of what is most important to Americans. Currently, more than 630,000 deaths in the United States are attributable to the coronavirus — with 375,000 succumbing in 2020 alone. Because of those deaths, life expectancy in the U.S. declined by a year and a half in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus contributed to 74% of the decline in life expectancy from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77.3 years in 2020, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. It was the largest one-year decline since World War II, when life expectancy dropped by 2.9 years between 1942 and 1943.

The ultimate goal of achieving high quality of care (and defeating this pandemic) will require strong partnerships and trust among federal, state and local governments; the private sector; and we, as private citizens.