Letter: Americans must make vaccine decision for themselves
Regarding the letter "Return to normalcy delayed by the arrogantly ignorant" (May 14): Yes, I am one of the arrogant, ignorant adults who have chosen not to vaccinate. In my opinion, the so-called vaccine choices we have been presented with are, in fact, not vaccines but rather experimental applications. These vaccines have only been tested for six to eight months. It doesn't mean they are unsafe, but are possibly ineffective, or worse. As proof, some have contracted the coronavirus even after they have been vaccinated ("Yankees' Torres positive for COVID despite being vaccinated," May 13).

In a nutshell, you can trade the certainty of not getting the coronavirus (I haven't), for the risk of a vaccine with no long-term safety data. I am a healthy 62-year-old woman with no underlying medical conditions. I wear my mask as mandated and am fastidious with handwashing and sanitizing. So yes, I choose not to get a vaccine. If an ethical, proven vaccine were to be presented to me, I may opt to get it. I am an American, and I have a choice in this country to choose what is best for me. I do not begrudge anyone who makes a choice to vaccinate or not to vaccinate.

Stacy Kilker • Crestwood 

