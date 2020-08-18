Letter: Americans need mail service for medicine and survival

I have little faith in Sen. Josh Hawley. However, the silence from Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Ann Wagner is deafening. After their long careers in this state, are the really going to let President Donald Trump burn our institutions to the ground? It is time for someone to stand up and be heard. These lawmakers represent us, they represent the people who need the U.S. Postal Service for their medicine and their survival.
John Magee • Shrewsbury
