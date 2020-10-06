Letter: Americans need the truth concerning Trump’s illness

Regarding “2020 Watch: How long will Trump be quarantined?” (Oct. 5): What’s the truth about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus case? Did he get supplemental oxygen or not? Is he doing well, or are the next few days critical? Finally, what is the timeline of infection? The whole deal reeks of deception.
We need a special counsel to be named to get to the heart of this. The American people deserve the truth. Hopefully, this is the issue that will finally lead to Trump being removed from the office he never deserved.
Charles Freeman • Hillsboro
