 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Americans need the truth concerning Trump’s illness
0 comments

Letter: Americans need the truth concerning Trump’s illness

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

President Donald Trump waves from the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding “2020 Watch: How long will Trump be quarantined?” (Oct. 5): What’s the truth about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus case? Did he get supplemental oxygen or not? Is he doing well, or are the next few days critical? Finally, what is the timeline of infection? The whole deal reeks of deception.

We need a special counsel to be named to get to the heart of this. The American people deserve the truth. Hopefully, this is the issue that will finally lead to Trump being removed from the office he never deserved.

Charles Freeman • Hillsboro

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports