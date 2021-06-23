Letter: Americans need to watch embarrassing Jan. 6 videos

Regarding "Newly released videos show fierce Jan. 6 Capitol attacks on police" (June 18): All of the video footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol storming in existence should be made available to all Americans. Put all of the videos on DVD, put an NC-17 label on it (which would increase sales), and sell it in a nonpartisan way from a nonprofit distributor.
Don't label it "Armed Insurrection," label it "Jan. 6 Riot" to appease former President Donald Trump. Many would watch the video with glee instead of horror, but so be it. It's is a national embarrassment that millions believe Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest or a normal tourist visit.
Karl Young • Maplewood