Letter: Americans need to watch embarrassing Jan. 6 videos
Fierce Capitol attacks on police in newly released videos

This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas Webster, in red jacket, at a barricade line at on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Webster, a Marine Corps veteran and retired New York City Police Department Officer, is accused of assaulting an MPD officer with a flagpole. A number of law enforcement officers were assaulted while attempting to prevent rioters from entering the U.S. Capitol. (Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Regarding "Newly released videos show fierce Jan. 6 Capitol attacks on police" (June 18): All of the video footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol storming in existence should be made available to all Americans. Put all of the videos on DVD, put an NC-17 label on it (which would increase sales), and sell it in a nonpartisan way from a nonprofit distributor.

Don't label it "Armed Insurrection," label it "Jan. 6 Riot" to appease former President Donald Trump. Many would watch the video with glee instead of horror, but so be it. It's is a national embarrassment that millions believe Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest or a normal tourist visit.

Karl Young • Maplewood 

