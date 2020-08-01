Letter: Americans no longer willing to collectively sacrifice

American exceptionalism wasn’t handed to us. It was hard-earned with the blood, sweat and tears of previous generations. But what have today’s Americans done to maintain their exceptionalism? What sacrifices have they made?
When challenges came crashing into the America of our past, our ancestors banded together with the understanding that our collective successes or failures defined the American experiment for the world, and for ourselves. At crucial points in the country’s past, America survived (and thrived) because of our efforts to protect not only ourselves, but each other.
How far we’ve fallen. Today’s America doesn’t ask us to fight a revolution, settle a new territory or storm a beach. No, in order to protect not only ourselves but our fellow Americans and the country itself, we’re asked to do something so simple that our ancestors would have reacted without batting an eye: Wear a mask and, for a time, keep our distance from one another. In 2020, such a painless patriotic action is a bridge too far for many of our fellow citizens.
If judging only by our reaction to such a simple act, would our ancestors recognize us as Americans? Seeing the world through eyes that witnessed so much collective sacrifice in order to advance this 250-year-old experiment, would they regard this land as America?
Ryan Pendleton • Wildwood
