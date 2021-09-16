Letter: Americans’ post-9/11 unified spirit broken by GOP

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “A broken America remembers 9/11 victims amid rising pandemic death toll” (Sept. 11): In the school district where I serve, all students watched a commemorative, heart-tugging, gut-wrenching video of the 9/11 attack. It showed how Americans came together in both horror for the cataclysm and sympathy for the victims. But like Tony Messenger, my mind was drawn more to the contrast with what is occurring now with the coronavirus.

About 1,500 Americans are dying a preventable death each day from the virus, primarily because Republicans and their media allies have politicized vaccines and mask mandates, motivating their base of voters by asserting that their freedom is being threatened.

The GOP’s continued rhetoric, proposed bills and executive orders make them traitors to the cause of public safety, and all just to improve their political prospects. We could have been done with this pandemic by now but, instead, the equivalent of a 9/11 is occurring every two days. It made me sick to watch that video of the World Trade Center attack as I thought about how stupidly blind and fractured we’ve become as Americans.

Robert Bailey • Maplewood