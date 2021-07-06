Letter: Americans really needed a history lesson on July 4

In Lynn Schmidt's column, " As America celebrates its birth, we should rededicate ourselves to unity " (June 30), she urged: "Wrap up empathy for one another in a pretty package, tie it with a bow and wish America a very happy birthday." I’m afraid her gift box may look pretty, but the gift falls short of what our country needs.

By the time America’s founders gathered in 1776, the colonies had already experienced 157 years of enslaving human beings and building our economy and many structures from their labor. Few Americans over 30 learned any of this history in school. The belief in white supremacy allowed many to think that people of color were inferior, subhuman and undeserving of the same rights to which they themselves were entitled. These beliefs grew deep roots into our psyches. Growing up, I never learned about slavery in St. Louis or racial discrimination. Without this knowledge, one can’t understand the racial wealth gap that we have today.