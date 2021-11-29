Letter: Americans should be paying European gasoline prices

Regarding “Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve” (Nov. 24): I realize this is controversial, and I would not be elected to any public office for saying it, but I believe gasoline prices need to be higher, not lower. Consumers in the United States have long enjoyed low gas prices compared to many other countries. While some countries do have lower gasoline prices, they are mostly oil exporters. In most European countries, prices are higher.

When you travel overseas, you see the impact. People generally don’t drive large, gas-guzzling vehicles. People use more mass transit, and the cities are more compact with less sprawl. And people walk more.

I believe gasoline here should cost $5 per gallon or more. There are ways of giving financial assistance to those in need besides keeping the price of gasoline as low as possible. We need a minimum income to eliminate homelessness, and I think we need to tax higher-income people more than we do now. Let’s be smart. We can do better if we put the right policies in place.

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves