Letter: Americans should protest Russian aggression, not masks

Regarding “Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit” (March 6): I am struck by two different ideas of freedom. We had our trucker convoys trying to blockade Washington in search of freedom from health measures like masks and vaccines. At the same time, Ukrainians seek freedom by fleeing bombs and rockets as they are evacuated from their own country.

Americans have more freedom than we know what to do with. We need to emerge from our self-centered isolation and gain some perspective on what real freedom is.

Now is the time for the U.S. to be world leaders. Instead of protesting health measures designed to keep us safe, we should be protesting Russian aggression in Ukraine and limiting our use of gas and oil.

If Ukrainians are being driven from their homes and sleeping in subway stations, surely we can show some solidarity by avoiding unnecessary travel and keeping our thermostats a few degrees lower.

Rev. Charles Bouchard • St. Louis