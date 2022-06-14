Letter: Americans should watch hearings to protect democracy

Regarding “ Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election ” (June 13): Disinformation is a cancer in our society. The American people have an opportunity to hear the facts behind the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Top government officials are testifying, and I believe it’s the duty of all Americans to listen to the evidence and come to their own conclusion instead of letting cable hosts or political pundits tell them what to believe.

Throughout the nation’s history, citizens have fought and died to preserve our democracy, the cornerstone of which is free and fair elections. Our forefathers were willing to lose their lives to defend our democracy. Why can’t we be willing to sit in our homes and listen to testimony about those responsible for the insurrection to overturn the 2020 election? What are Americans willing to sacrifice for our democracy?