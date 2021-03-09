Letter: Americans, stand up to Republicans trying to deceive

Republicans in the House cry conspiracy, chaos and socialism with no proof. Republicans in the Senate obstruct and seek to stop all legislation designed to help the average American. Republicans in many state legislatures are now pursuing voter suppression of minorities while congressional Republicans cry and whine about how Democratic majorities are not working in a bipartisan manner.
Donald Trump’s Republicans still profess unproven conspiracy theories about election fraud. They have no understanding of how American democracy functions and are only interested in Trump's version of raw, dictatorial power.
How did America, which faced down nuclear-armed Russian and Chinese communists, suddenly become so scared of fellow Americans armed only with lies, deceit and hate?
Noel Meyer • Crestwood