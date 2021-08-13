Letter: Americans were smarter about vaccines in the 1950s

Regarding the letter “History shows vaccines are life savers. So get the jab.” (Aug. 12): The polio vaccine came out in 1955. Just about everyone in the United States got the vaccine, and our country has been virtually free of polio since 1979. Similarly, vaccines are also the way we can eradicate the coronavirus.

Perhaps health insurance companies, including Medicare, should deny coverage to their customers who aren’t vaccinated. Hospitals can consider not allowing them to enter without being vaccinated. The buck has to stop somewhere.

In my opinion, vaccine skeptics appear to be quite selfish because now our children are contracting the virus, and our hospitals are again being overwhelmed. And I don’t think freedom of choice should take precedence over the common good. We should think of future generations.

Maybe we were a lot smarter back in the 1950s.

Peggy Powers • Webster Groves