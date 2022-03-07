 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Americans willing to sacrifice cheap gas to help Ukraine

Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

Kyle Kierce, of Southington, Connecticut, gets gas at the Conoco gas station off I-81 near Mahanoy City, Pa., on Sunday morning, March 6, 2022. He was traveling with a group from Connecticut to Nashville and stopped for gas. The price of regular gas on Sunday morning at the station was $4.09. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

 Jacqueline Dormer

Regarding "Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas" (Feb. 27): Sanctions on exports of Russia's oil and natural gas have been thwarted by the U.S. and European Union. I don't think Western countries are as concerned about punishing Russia as much as they are about sparing themselves the political and economic fallout of cutting off a major source of energy.

But I think Western leaders are underestimating their constituents. We all want to help the Ukrainians, and sacrificing some gasoline is a price we can pay. Gasoline was rationed during World War II, and the country survived and we won that war. My grandfather still made it to work at three jobs.

I am willing to make some sacrifices for Ukraine, and I suspect many Americans agree with me. Today, I will write to my representatives in Congress and to President Joe Biden, urging that sanctions extend to halting energy purchases from Russia.

Steven Bain • Crestwood   

