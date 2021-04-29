Letter: America's present demands teaching racial history

I was proud to read the story about the Webster Groves School District plan to teach racial equity and social justice in the classroom ("Debate over racial equity curriculum reaches statehouse, Webster Groves," April 22). I have one son who currently attends Webster Groves High School and another who graduated last year. I want my children to be taught historically accurate information that provides context for today's public debates.

For example, my grandfather moved to St. Louis during World War II to get work in defense manufacturing plants; he worked at Carter Carburetor, which at the time refused to hire African Americans for production jobs. That means my family had an advantage that was not available to African American families. That is systemic racism. That is our actual history. We owe it to our children to share that information.