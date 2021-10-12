Letter: An anti-abortion government can have horrid results

Regarding "Missouri governor tries new tactic in ongoing attempt to shut down Planned Parenthood" (Oct. 4): Texas, Alabama and Missouri should take heed. Banning abortion creates a dystopian world. The late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu banned contraception and abortions to increase the population. A woman could not inform her husband or family or friends of her desire for an abortion because any accomplice would face many years in prison.

From 1965 to 1989, when Ceausescu was in power, an estimated 10,000 women died in back-ally abortions in communist Romania. Another consequence of this abortion ban was that hundreds of thousands of children were turned over to state orphanages. When communism collapsed in Romania in 1989, an estimated 170,000 children were found warehoused in filthy orphanages. Having previously been hidden from the world, images emerged of stick-thin children, many of whom had been beaten and abused. Some were left shackled to metal bed frames.